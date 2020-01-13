Judge Presiding over Ex-Katsina Gov Shema Case is Dead

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, yesterday confirmed the death of Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako of the state High Court.

Justice Bako, until his death, was the judge handling the ongoing trial of former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and three others accused of misappropriating local councils funds.

The three other respondents are the former commissioner for Local Governments’ Affairs, Hamisu Makana; former Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Governments, Lawal Rufai, and the former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba.

The state Chief Judge said the deceased died on Sunday at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja as a result of varying degree of injuries he sustained in a ghastly car accident on Katsina-Kankara road on January 3, 2020.

According to him, “He had an accident precisely at Kankara when he was leaving Katsina for Kankara, and he was move to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja in preparation to fly him out of the country for further treatment.

“He sustained serious injuries in his neck and spinal cord and he was admitted at Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. I was with him last Thursday. His death is a big loss to us. I will communicate you when and where his burial will be held.”