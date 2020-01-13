Edo PDP Chair Mocks Oshiomhole, Obaseki over Unresolved APC Crisis

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has jeered at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, over the lingering face-off between the two, saying both turned down his patriotic effort to reconcile them.

Orbih, who spoke weekend at Afuze, headquarters of Owan East Local Government Area of the state while addressing party supporters, challenged Obaseki to probe the award and execution of the multi-billion naira Edo Central Hospital project executed by Oshiomhole.

Besides, he bemoaned the pitiable state of public schools and hospitals in the state, saying they have been abandoned by the present administration.

Orbih, who noted that all is no longer well with the state as the crisis rocking the APC continues to rage, declared: “Two weeks ago, I issued a public invitation to Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki to come before me so that I can settle them in their political fight, but they have not answered my patriotic call. With all this, you will agree with me all is not well in Edo State.

“Today, the state of our schools in the state is something one cannot be proud of. Here in Afuze, the promises made to the good people of Afuze by Godwin Obaseki during his campaign tour have become mere promises. He has neglected the College of Physical Education. Our hospitals are worst than mere consulting clinics.”

On accountability in governance, Edo PDP chairman urged Obeseki to immediately investigate and prosecute those behind “the fraudulent award and execution of multi-billion naira Edo Central Hospital renamed Edo Specialist Hospital.

“Let me also say this, we must not play politics with public institutions. One would have expected that by now that hospital and our other public institutions should be working perfectly, but what do we have? Nothing!

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Godwin Obaseki to immediately swing into action and bring to book all those responsible for the fraud of award and execution of our Central Hospital in Benin City.

“They spent billions of our public funds to build that hospital. More than three years after that hospital was commissioned by President [Muhammadu Buhari], it is still under locks and keys. Those behind the award and execution of the hospital contract must be prosecuted,” he said.

Orbih, who assured party faithful that the 14 seats declared vacant by Edo State House of Assembly would be contested for and won by the PDP, said “out of 24 seats today Edo APC can only boast of only 10 seats. The remaining 14 seats, PDP is going to contest and win all.”

At Sabongida-Ora, the administrative seat of Owan West Local Government Area, Edo PDP boss, urged members of the party not to be deterred by those who decamped to APC as those who left did so in confusion, alleging that they were not accepted in their new home.

He described the decampees from PDP to APC as people in political purgatory.

On his part, the Chairman of Edo North PDP Leaders Forum, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, urged the people of Owan West to eschew bitterness of the past and work together.

Dokpesi also canvassed for the post of the deputy governor be zoned to Edo North like APC had done, calling on the people to embrace the PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial election for employment and provision of social amenities.