I will not impose anybody on Rivers in 2023, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike yesterday declared that he would not impose any governor on Rivers people at the expiration of his second term in 2023.

He made the promise at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday during a solidarity visit by the Orashi Region of Rivers State, saying power can never be extended as a gift to any group.

He said: “For the position of governor, come out and contest if you have the capacity. Nobody zoned governorship to me, I struggled for it.

“I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023. I will not do it. I do not even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“To be governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver,” the Rivers governor said.

He warned against the politics of bitterness, which he said, had denied several Rivers communities access to development projects.

He said: “Don’t allow anyone to sow seeds of discords among you. Politics should not divide us. Politics of bitterness does not make sense. All of us must not be in one political party. But you must support yourselves to attract projects to your area.”

Wike, therefore, urged the people of Orashi to remain steadfast in their march towards development while advising them not to be intimidated as they seek development.

The governor called on Orashi people to form a united front as they work for their people.

He said: “We must be able to work as a people. We will not abandon any projects awarded by the State Government. You must work as a team to achieve results.”

He called on communities to take steps to protect ongoing government projects.

He particularly decried the invasion of Western Ahoada County Grammar School, the Zonal Hospital Ahoada and Government Secondary School, Okeke by the people of the area.

Wike thanked the people of Orashi for their support, saying that their early support gave him the leverage to win his election.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Chibodum Nwuche thanked the governor for siting key projects in Ekpeye land.

He described Wike as a beacon of hope, who plays politics of

Inclusiveness.

He said: “We thank Wike for the projects in Ekpeye land. He has been a beacon of hope and has shown inclusiveness. He is a man with a large heart and he is very accommodating.”

Nwuche commended Wike for the key bridges and roads that have opened up Port Harcourt City.