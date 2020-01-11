‘The Doctors Nigeria’ on Africa Magic Channels

The Doctors Nigeria, a format from CBS Studios International will launch in Nigeria with the premiere episode and all subsequent episodes available across Africa first on the MNET Africa Magic Channels. Episodes will be featured weekly as well as secondary syndication on national stations stations bringing the African version of The Doctors to the homes of millions of families across Nigeria from February 2020.

Roxanne Pompa, Vice President, International Formats for CBS Studios International negotiated the deal with Dr. Dayo Osholowu, Executive Producer and host of The Doctors Africa version of the series. She commented on the milestone saying “It’s terrific that CBS Studios International and Dr. Osholowu are bringing such a globally recognized format like THE DOCTORS to Africa,” said Pompa. “This is a show that empowers its viewers with insight and information, and will serve as a public service for the broad and engaged audiences found across the African continent.”

Executive Producer of The Doctors Nigeria, Dr. Dayo Osholowu stated, “It has been a five-year journey with many emails, conference calls and trips between the production team in LA and our team based in Lagos. We also received tremendous support from the leadership of MNET who shared our joint vision with the MNET Team led by Director, M-Net (West Africa), Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu worked with us to deliver a high quality show that will drive change in healthcare in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“There is a real crisis situation with Healthcare in Nigeria and the rest of Africa today. The Ebola virus is on our doorstep and many other preventable diseases still cause high morbidity and mortality rates for millions of families not having access to a doctor’s advice. It is my personal mission to do more for healthcare in Nigeria and the rest of Africa by delivering a show that will begin a cultural shift in the way Africans think about, talk about, and respond to the African health crisis. We are so focused as a production team to build a culture of health and prevention in every episode. Also we will create a lot of excitement and hope by sharing stories that will make our audience laugh, cry and learn something new about their hygiene and health.”

Kasi Healthcare is a partner and lead sponsor of The Doctors Nigeria series and they have an African ambition to be the brand doing more for the hygiene and healthcare of Nigerians with hygiene product and healthcare service brands.

A promotional service will allow Nigerian Chat with Doctors for free on the Kasi Doctor Application on Android.

According to Executive Producer and CEO of Kasi Healthcare Osholowu, Kasi Doctor app has more than 10,000 users. We will also co-promote the show through our network of 100 clinics, doctors and hospitals.

The Doctors Nigeria is a format of THE DOCTORS, which is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phil McGraw are executive producers. CBS Studios International distributes the show internationally.