Bauchi Gov Suspends 2 LG Chairmen for ‘Lackadaisical Attitude’

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi (1001/2020)

The Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ningi and Darazo Local Government areas, Nura Dan Maishar’a and Gara’u Adamu.

Their suspension which is contained in a Press Release signed by Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state Governor and made available to newsmen in Bauchi Friday, was due to their lackadaisical attitude in running the affairs of the two Local Government Areas.

According to the release,”Government noted that both of them had not been engaging the Local Government stakeholders in managing the affairs of their councils as the act violates the principles of good representation, equity and fairness”.

The suspension which was with immediate effect said “Government noted with concerns the persistence absenteeism from office by the suspended Caretaker Chairman of Dazaro Local Government as it contravene the ethics of his oath of office thereby affecting the much needed development in the Local Government”.

“Similarly, the suspension of the Caretaker Chairman Ningi Local government was as a result of the current indiscriminate felling of trees under his watch which is inimical to the avowed commitment of the present administration in combating desertification and environmental issues and his deliberate refusal to recognize the appointed Local Government Administrative Secretary whose nomination was in the interest of the entire local government”, the statement added.

It further stated that “The suspension of the two Local Government officials was to facilitate proper investigation into the allegations to enable government take final decision on the matter appropriately”.

The Governor then directed the suspended Caretaker Chairmen to handover the mantle of the administration of their Local Government Councils to their Deputies along with all government’s property in their possession”