Austin Efienamokwu Appointed Channel Juror for Pitcher Awards 2020

Mary Nnah

Austin Efienamokwu, Chief Executive Officer, Universal McCann has been named a Channel Juror for Pitcher Awards 2020. The Channel jury will judge entries for Use of Media, Use of Data, Use of Insights and Strategy, PR and Reputation Management and Integrated Campaigns.

Pitcher Awards, now in its third year, has become one of the most valuable and internationally respected accolades for creative works coming out of Africa.

The Pitcher Awards started as an annual celebration of creativity in West Africa, but beginning with the 2020 edition, the scope has now widened to include all works created, released or implemented anywhere on the African continent in line with its vision to provide the true and authentic benchmark for African creative excellence.

Meanwhile, entries for the 2020 edition of the awards which opened some weeks back are for campaigns created or implemented in any of the 54 African countries. The entries will close on February 14, 2020; while the festival will run from March 26-30, 2020.

In the words of Nnamdi Ndu, Chief Executive Officer of CHINI Africa, Cannes Lions official festival representatives in Nigeria and organisers of Pitcher Awards said “2020 is a very important year for Africa. We have seen awareness grow about the need for Africans to come together and take their destinies into their own hands.

“We have seen Africans speak against xenophobia in one voice. We have seen the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. 2020 is the year when we will begin to see the practical implications of all these developments and Pitcher Awards is to lead in this new charge by celebrating and showcasing the creativity of Africa to the world”.