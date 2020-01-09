Radio OAP Set to Launch Game Changing Trafficate, Revibed

Radio On Air Personality (OAP) Real Skills, is set to launch two amazing projects known as trafficate and revibed.

He said: “I have been working underground on these two projects trafficate and revibed for quite a while now (alongside some other projects) and I cannot wait to fully let the cat out of the bag and share both with the world.” In a related development, the young talented OAP has just been snapped up by the current takeover radio station in Nigeria, MAX FM 102.3 and was officially unveiled through the instagram page of the radio station.

It seems 2020 is about to be a very big year for Real Skills.