Okowa Restates Commitment to Good Governance

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Wednesday celebrated his governorship electoral victory at the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja with a thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, with a reassurance of his administration’s commitment to good governance in the state.

Okowa also advised his opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, to reconsider his long antagonistic political stance by joining his administration in the onerous task of working to build a Delta State that they would all be proud of as God has shown he cannot be governor now.

While pleading with his supporters and members of the PDP to be magnanimous in victory, the governor noted that there was room for Ogboru and others who are willing to contribute to the building process since God has, in divine wisdom united the people of the state irrespective of ethnic extraction.

“Thank God who has united us in the state; there is peace and the spirit of brotherhood. We are one people. Everyone is at home in Delta State. It is time to forgive; it is time to heal the wounds, it is time to move on”, Okowa said.

Okowa, who had his wife on his side, Dame Edith, nonetheless advised members of his government especially political appointees to put aside the issue of 2023 election as it was a bit too early in the day, and instead concentrate all their energies rendering service to the people.

Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, the Venerable Charles Osemenam, noted that the path to victory for Okowa has always appeared seamless because God Almighty has a hand in Okowa’s affairs especially as the Delta State Governor, saying God will do many more good things in the state in the days and years to come.

The governor was joined at the thanksgiving by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Senator James Manager and many senior government officials and political appointees.