Ooni of Ife Named Insurance Ambassador

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), has named the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Insurance Broking Ambassador in Nigeria.

The President of the Council, Mrs. Bola Onigbogi, declared this when a team of the NCRIB council members paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler in his palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The NCRIB President, noted that the traditional ruler, has continued to demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to the growth of the insurance broking profession in Nigeria, stressing that the insurance industry’s capacity for growth would be enhanced if notable figures identified with the profession

Would be determined to preach the message of its relevance to national economic growth.

Onigbogi, implored the royal father to utilise his position to assist with the propagation of insurance to enhance their understanding of insurance, for strengthening of social relationship at the grassroots as well as being a safety valve against perennial losses of property and lives.

“It is often the case that traditional rulers by virtue of their closeness to the grassroots are often the first point of contact by the people, especially when they suffer a loss and the embrace of insurance by the people would reduce the misery they often suffer and at the same time enhance the relevance of the traditional rulers to the people” Onigbogi said.

Responding, Oba Ogunwusi, promised to assist the insurance broking profession and the industry generally, to underscore the crucial place of insurance as a risk mitigating device amongst traditional rulers in the country, stressing that there was no economy that could achieve desired progress and development if insurance and risk management are not giving their deserved place.

Also speaking, the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, assured that the state would continue to deploy insurance as a prudential strategy for protecting the human and material assets in the state.