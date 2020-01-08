Man City Ready to Activate Koulibaly’s £100m Release Clause

WINTER TRANSFER

Manchester City officials are prepared to spend heavily this summer to try and re-establish their dominance in English football, with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly one of their top targets.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost star defender Aymeric Laporte to a serious knee injury back in August, and having declined to sign a replacement for Vincent Kompany, John Stones’ injury problems and Nicolas Otamendi’s deficiencies, City have found themselves short at the back.

Reluctant to ever let his side end up in a similar situation again, 90min has learned that Guardiola has made it clear to City executives that he wants a new elite centre-back at the club before the start of next season.

With that said, next summer City are prepared to activate Koulibaly’s release clause, which is believed to stand at around £100m, and club officials are determined that they will not be beaten in the race for the Napoli man’s signature.

They will face competition from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for the 28-year-old, but City are prepared to fight their way to the front of the queue.