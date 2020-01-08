Kaduna Signs MoU with KADVIS to Secure Public Schools

The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state’s Vigilance Service (KADVIS) to secure public schools against theft, kidnapping and vandalism across the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Phoebe Sukai, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Sukai explained that the MoU was to among other things, ensure adequate security of lives and properties in public schools, beginning with boarding schools.

She said the move became necessary in view of increase in spate of kidnapping, theft and vandalism of facilities in public primary and secondary schools.

According to her, the measure will create a sense of safety for students, staff and visitors on lawful engagements within school premises and surroundings.

“The KADVIS will ensure that the lives of students, teachers and other staff in public schools are well secured.

“They (security outfit) will also ensure that only authorised personnel or persons have access to school premises and facilities,’’ she said.

She assured the people that the vigilance service would only deploy personnel certified to be mentally and physically fit.

Sukai added that such personnel must live within the community where the school is located.

The permanent secretary said that KADVIS would involve school principals, Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) and community leaders in the deployment of security personnel.

“This is key in ensuring that only personnel of proven integrity are deployed to public schools.

“The security outfit will also work with the Nigerian Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure effective and adequate security,” she added.

Sukai said that the MoU was valid for a period of two years and may be renewed subject to satisfactory provision of agreed services in the first two years. (NAN)