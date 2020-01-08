Group Trains Undergraduates in Anambra Community on Advanced ICT

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths and other undergraduates in Okija Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have been trained on advanced skills in ICT.

The training, which was sponsored by an elite club in the community known as Okija In-Home Club, included packages like Google doc, WordPress, frontend, backend and digital marketing.

The President of the club, Mr Romanus Igboekwe during a symposium and certificate presentation ceremony, said the aim of the training was to give youths in the area the chance to key into the opportunities presented by ICT to better their lives.

Twenty three out of the over 40 youths who successfully graduated from the programme were during the ceremony presented with certificates, while the club urged them to build on the knowledge they have acquired, to use the ICT sector as a launchpad for success.

Igboekwe said the club has been consistently training youths of the community as part of its contribution to the growth of its indigenes, just as it has for over five years, sponsored the payment of Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees for bright indigent students.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Akachukwu Nwankpo, a former aide of Dr. Goodluck Johnathan, described

ICT knowledge as very fundamental for every youth, hence the need for the training.

“Last year, I mentioned that it is something that is worthy. I have been here and have gone from village to village and there is a serious drift of the kind of discourse we should have here.

“But I believe that with trainings like this, the orientation among youths of the community will change.”

One of the trainers, Mrs. Vivian Onwuatuelo, an ICT expert from MEST AFRICA, Accra Ghana, commended the club for the initiative, adding that the Yuletide is a time when youths indulge in over-celebration, but bringing back their minds to a noble venture like skills in ICT was commendable.

The 23 beneficiaries, who bagged certificates, expressed satisfaction with the knowledge they acquired at the training, while promising to do exploit in the sector.