Ekiti to Compensate Victims of Fire Disaster

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

To alleviate their sufferings by supporting them to re-establish their ruined businesses, Ekiti State Government has taken steps to assist victims of fire disaster, particularly the traders who lost their goods to inferno late last year.

Goods worth millions of naira were razed at Bisi Market in Ado-Ekiti on December 30, 2019, while a resident, Mr. Femi Adako, was a victim of another fire incident on January 1, 2020.

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who visited the victims yesterday, described the fire incidents as very sad and unfortunate.

Egbeyemi, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, said a total number of 20 traders and five members of Saruku Family at Bisi Market had their goods and property consumed in an end-of-the-year inferno.

Consoling victims of the fire incidents during separate visits, Egbeyemi said God should be praised that no life was lost which gave them a ray of hope.

While regretting that the fire victims suffered losses worth millions of naira, Egbeyemi prayed God to mitigate the loss and restore the lost fortunes.

The deputy governor, who also prayed God to wipe away the tears of the victims, said government would not leave them to their fate at their trying period.

While stressing that government alone could not provide for all their losses, the deputy governor assured that the state government would assist within its limited resources.

He said: “Thank God that nobody died in the incidents though you suffered serious losses worth millions of naira.

“The Lord will take care of your losses and compensate you appropriately. God will compensate you appropriately, wipe your tears away this year and send helpers to you.

“Although government cannot do it all but government will surely assist.”

The victims, who all pleaded for help from the state government, appreciated the deputy governor for identifying with them.

According to them, their hope for help now rested on government and well meaning individuals with their personal property and good gone with the inferno.