Boko Haram Attacks Operation Lafiya Dole Commander

Boko Haram terrorists seem to be more emboldened as they led an unsuccessful ambush against a highly fortified team of the head of the counter-insurgency operation in the Northeast (Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole).

A military source told our correspondent that the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, narrowly survived the ambush by Boko Haram elements few kilometres away from Jakana, on Monday at about 7.30pm.

Adeniyi, according to a military source in the team that was attacked, was on his way back to Maiduguri after a visit to the troops who were recently deployed to Jakana to strengthen security and protect lives and property.

The troops were deployed to push Boko Haram away from the roadside village and allow for safe passage on the highway linking Maiduguri, Borno state capital and Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

The military source said, “As we were coming back to Maiduguri after we left Jakana suddenly we started hearing gunshots all over before we could react, they had bombarded us with heavy fire from different angles.

“Fortunately for us we were able to repel and escape.”

The source, who spoke to our correspondent at about 11.30 pm on Monday, added that: “As I am talking to you now the theatre commander’s vehicle was badly damaged with many gun holes.”

The military has yet to react to the incident.