Interswitch Partners Edo State on Health Improvement Programme

Emma Okonji

Interswitch Limited has announced that eClat Healthcare Limited, its subsidiary, has partnered Edo State to improve healthcare delivery through technology and innovation.

The announcement followed the recent launch of the state’s compulsory healthcare insurance scheme, under the direction of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This followed the launch of the first phase of disbursement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) to states through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The scheme is geared towards delivering affordable and accessible healthcare services to residents state-wide.

The initiative is managed under the Edo State Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) setup to undertake the national government-led drive for Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Edo-HIP is a series of government-led interventions aimed at increasing access to efficient, effective and sustainable quality healthcare services with the central focus of improving the health status and well-being of citizens of Edo State.

Founded in 2012, eClat specialises in assisting healthcare service providers in planning, designing and operating their unique practices through the deployment of its bespoke healthcare technology platform, designed specifically for the healthcare environment in Africa.

Founder and Chief Executive of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Following our recent acquisition of eClat Healthcare, we’re delighted to partner with Edo State to provide better healthcare services through its bespoke healthcare technology platform. Interswitch’s ambition is to use our innovative technology to modernise and improve efficiency in economic sectors such as healthcare, which are crucial for Africa’s social and economic development, as well as serve as catalyst in the activation of Nigeria HealthTech Industry over the next few decades.”

On his part, the Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said: “The State Government has recorded a number of achievements in the health sector, which includes rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state; enactment of the compulsory Health Insurance Law to reduce out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare and the repair and opening of the Edo Specialist Hospital.”