Ganduje Appoints 17 New Aides

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of seven Special Advisers and 10 Senior Special Assistants.

Ganduje urged all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of government policies, programmes, and projects.

“It is your responsibility to demonstrate to Nigerians that you are indeed prepared to contribute your quota in the development of Kano State. So, you must be ready to work very hard,” the governor said.

Ganduje, in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Abba Anwar, and made available to THISDAY, disclosed the names of the Special Advisers to include: Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises); Mamudu Madakin Gini (Commerce); Isa Yunusa Danguguwa (Labor Matters); Salihu Tanko Yakasai (Media); Habibu Sale Mailemo (Internally Generated Revenue); Tasi’u Rabi’u Fanisau (Assembly Matters); and Ahmadu Haruna Zago (Food Security).

The statement also named the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants: Ahmed Abbas Ladan (Domestic I); Auwalu Lawan Shuaibu (ICT); Ibrahim Abubakar Dantayo Makole (Water Supply); Habib Yahaya Hotoro (Sustainable Development Goals); Omowunmi Shona (Domestic II); Tijjani Danlami Maikwano (Youth Mobilisation); Jafaru Ahmed Gwarzo (Sanitation).

Others are: Zainab Yayannan Tofa (Women Affairs); Zulyadaini Sidi Mustapha (Rural Development); and Musa Kambai Sumaila (Metropolitan).