Lauretta Onochie, Bridle Your Tongue!

ASenior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has a disturbing penchant for mischief and often times, with very unintelligent sarcasm.

Last week, she tried to throw jabs at a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who was abroad, ostensibly on medical trip but seen vacating leisurely at an Island, and in one of the video posts, dancing with a White lady.

Now, you may ponder the rather silly joke tweeted by Onochie from her official handle: “Its a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose on medical dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you Doctors.”

That was a most reckless statement from an interested party in the trial of another. Is she telling the public what they didn’t know, perhaps, she already has her facts Fayose would be going to jail and his case perfected? That was poorly conceived, lacking restraint and basic intelligence. She is one media aide, who needs to bridle her tongue. She is going on too far like a loose canon.