Godsday Orubebe’s Low-Profile Lifestyle

The 2015 Nigerian presidential election still holds a special place in the hearts of many Nigerians. Keeping aside the fact that, that election is responsible for the continuing presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, there were also incidents that will forever be brought to mind whenever polls are around the corner.

Orubebe is one of such harbingers of that polling excitement. If ever there was a man who took the bull by its horns and dragged it to wherever he would have it be, Orubebe is that man. When countless people talk of boldness and courage and an unyielding heart, they think of Orubebe. As bold as a lion, swift in speech, articulate in gesture, the elder statesman has inadvertently made a name for himself as one who does not take a crap, especially when the clear waters of justice have been muddled.

Although many people have come to think of Mr. Orubebe as the iron stool that refuses uneven bottoms, the incident at the 2015 presidential polls was actually one in a million, all else considering.

To reminisce in brief, Mr. Orubebe – the PDP polling agent – accused Prof. Attahiru Jega – then Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman – of tribalism and compromise in favour of the other party – an allegation he later retracted, apologized for his conduct and asked Nigerians not to follow in his footsteps. But, when has that ever stopped anybody?

For those outside the know, Elder Peter Godsday Orubebe is of Ijaw descent, from Delta State, and is actually a pretty cool dude. All accounts – discounting the 2015 finger-in-the-face outburst – indicate that he leads a quiet, low-profile lifestyle. And although he doesn’t sing or dance in public or ever worn a military uniform, he has walked in his halls of political power long enough.

A graduate of Political Science, and International Relations from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Elder Orubebe possesses both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master’s degree. But none of that demonstrates that the 60-year old is anything but meet and sharp.

One time a supervisory councillor, another time a minister of Special Duties, and then of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Orubebe still leads a quiet, rarely disturbed and expressly low-profile lifestyle, at peace with himself.