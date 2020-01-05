Balogun Denies Positioning Son to Succeed Awujale of Ijebu Ode

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Founder of FCMB Group Plc, Otunba Subomi Balogun at the weekend dispelled claims by some individuals that he was projecting one of his sons as a successor to the throne of Awujale of Ijebu-Ode.

Balogun, an octogenarian and philanthropist, noted that it was callous and wicked for any person to speculate the successor of the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who is not only alive, but also hale and hearty. He spoke during the annual general meeting of the Arojoye Ruling House of Ijebuland, held at the Fusengbuwa Family Museum in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Balogun, who holds a key title of Akile Ijebu, maintained that he was blessed enough and contended with what God had done for him, as to be eyeing the Awujale throne, either for himself or any of his four sons.

“I have no interest in Ijebuland kingship; the Awujale of Ijebuland, Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, is still alive and we must fear God.

“I am contented with what I have and none of my children is eyeing any kingship position, even though they are boys.

“But we are okay with what we have. It is a taboo in Yorubaland to be scheming to succeed a monarch who is still alive. Awujale happens to be my friend. He is the one that named me as Olori Omo-Oba (head of the princes) in 1985. I will never harm my fellow human being.”

Balogun added that anybody eyeing the Awujale’s throne while Oba Adetona “is still alive should be checked mentally. I do not have interest in the Obaship position. If you fear God, don’t mention my name, or my children’s in Ijebu Obaship.

“In fact, my children are abroad and none of them is aware of this peddled Obaship speculation. They can hardly speak Yoruba language, let alone speak Ijebu dialect. So, discard the speculation that I wanted to install one of my four sons as the next Awujale.

“I’m contented with what God has done for me. I’m too blessed to be fighting for the Awujale throne. My mother is from Tunwase. I’m appealing to you not to join any issues with anyone on Obaship tussle. If anybody comes to you on the Obaship tussle, please get them arrested.”

Balogun explained the essence of the annual gathering of his royal family members in Ijebu-Ode, saying the gathering “is our annual family reunion where we deliberate on issues affecting our ruling house.

“Eight years ago, the royal family members appointed me as family head of my maternal family, the Funsengbuwa Ruling House. We have three traditional rulers and four people from the family will form a seven-man committee that will respond to any issue in my absence.

“Oba Osunsami, the Aladeken of Oke-Ako, is chairman of the committee, and members will be drawn from Bubiase, Funsengbuwa, Tunwase and Jabiara royal families.”

Ijebuland’s traditional rulers who attended the family meeting chaired by Balogun include Oba Osunsanmi; Oba Bashorun Adeposi, the Orugbogbo of Imoru Ijebu, and a host of chiefs and leaders of the ruling house.