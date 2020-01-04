Buhari Mourns Oldest Surviving Soldier

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Pa Adama Aduku, the oldest surviving soldier of the Nigerian Army and World War II veteran, who passed on at 101.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, the president described Aduku as ” a soldier’s soldier and an epitome of honour”.

The president commiserated with friends and associates of the war veteran and Kogi government on the loss, believing that the virtues of hard work and loyalty to the flag that he lived for would continue to be promoted.

He also commended Aduku’s strong spirit and commitment to statehood, especially for actively participating in the 2019 Nigerian Army Day celebration and other activities of the Nigerian Legion.

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.