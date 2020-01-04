Arsenal Not Giving up on Joe Aribo

Arsenal felt hit below the belt when Steven Gerrard confirmed Rangers had won the race for Joe Aribo. With Arteta now at the helm at the Emirate, the Nigerian’s case file is set to be reopened

English Premier League club Arsenal have reignited their interest in Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

The Gunners scouts are said to have watched the last six matches played by Rangers and has suggested that the Scottish Premiership side are more likely to be running the rule over Aribo.

The Nigerian international has started the last six games played by Rangers in all competitions and contributed to four goals (1 goal, 3 assists).

The left-footed midfielder shares the same agent as Arsenal youth-teamers Tobi Omole, Folarin Balogun and Malcolm Ebiowei, as well as Hale End Academy products Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom, and this would give credence to suggestions that the Gunners are monitoring the Super Eagles star ahead of a possible swoop as from the January transfer window despite contracted to Glasgow Rangers until the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Steven Gerrard handed Arsenal a huge transfer blow when Rangers completed the signing of Aribo.

The Scottish side beat the Gunners as well as a number of other clubs in the Premier League and Championship to the signature of the 23-year-old.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer discussed the struggle to keep Aribo at The Valley when he confirmed that the financial firepower of the competition made it nearly impossible for the Addicks to compete.

He said: “The difficult thing is that he had such a good season. That was his first full season last season and he has come on so much and improved. For me, he needs to stay and learn more. There are points of his game that he needs to improve on, and he knows that, and I speak to him all the time.

“But the hard thing is that we have a budget. There are other clubs interested him – we can’t deny that – and they are going to blow us out of the water with what he gets offered. We can’t fight against that. At the end of the day, we have a budget, and that’s what it is.

“If it had been clubs at our level in the Championship, or even League One, trying to get him then yes, he would have stayed with us.

“But there are Premier League clubs in for him, and in Scotland, Rangers are interested as well.

“There are also clubs in France and Germany interested in him, so there is tough competition to fight against, but if a Premier League club comes in for you, with the financial side of things, and the playing side to play with top players, it is a tough thing for a young kid to turn down.

“Everyone wants to be the best that they can, and I understand where he is coming from.

Aribo on Sunday helps Rangers end 2019 with a victory against rivals Celtic.

The Nigerian international was afforded his 17th start this season and made significant contribution to help the Gers outwit the league leaders at Celtic Park.

Aribo featured for the entirety of the game in his 32nd appearance for the Gers across all competitions since his summer move to Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers remain second behind Celtic despite the victory with 50 points from 19 matches.