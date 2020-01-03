AfrOganiks Rebrands, Rewards Partners

Mary Nnah

AfrOganiks Nutrition, Africa’s No. 1 Wellness products manufacturers, which is also solving fertility and wellness disorders across Africa since 2011, recently rewarded long standing partner who have stood by the company over the years at an event where it also rebranded its old products.

Co-founder, AfrOganiks Nutrition, Dr. Jeph Akaehie during the event said, “We want to reward our partners and also appreciate them for their supports and partnership with us and also to unveil our new packaged products to the general public.

“We have a product that is competitive enough to compete globally with international brands. Also, as a Nigeria based manufacturing company we are doing our best to see how we can also ensure that a lot of people receive health through our products by making the products quite affordable for everyone.”

He said further that the company which used to be known as Green Power Healthcare had decided to change its name to AfrOganiks Nutrition due to its broadened vison over the years.

“AfrOganiks is focused on helping individuals live healthier lives through organic products. So we have just reintroduced a better packaging of our old products so that we can be able to compete favourably with the international brands”, he added.

Akaehie revealed that the journey, which stated in 2002 in a small village, was officially kicked off in 2011, and so far it has been an interesting journey, adding, “Although there have been challenges but we have been able to survive all of the challenges

“So, far we have over 95 percent success stories regarding those who use our products. We have over 9,459 verifiable success stories of people who have used our products with various wellness disorders, ranging from people with complex ovarian cysts, who within a period of 90 days got cured.

“We have also had success story of women at the age of 49 years with 10 years menstrual seizure being resolved within 90 days of using our products. We have had men with low sperm counts less that 5million using our products and within three months it increased up close to 50 million. These are ground-breaking records that our products have been able to achieve while restoring hopes and bringing joy to families”, he noted.

The journey, he explained further dates back to 2002, when Akaehie who was living in a small village in Owerri West, Imo State, with his late father, an herbalist, picked keen interest in medicinal plants after he was healed of hernia using herbs.

In early 2002, there were lots of youths infected with various STD’s in the small village where he lived and due to his closeness to his late father, the youths trusted and confided in young Akaehie for treatments. He decided to try out some of the medicinal plants he was taught and boom, more and more people were coming including expectant couples and the amazing outcomes announced him to the world.

So, in 2015, Jeph’s passion for healing Africans gave birth to this amazing brand, the AfrOganiks.

“At AfrOganiks, we strongly believe that nature has all answers to all health problems. All human health conditions have a solution, except if the plant has not yet been identified and that is why we are totally committed to researching on plants and inventing evidence-based formulations that help individuals live better, healthier and happier”, he said.

With a factory located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria and Corporate Office at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos the company has a growing distributor network spread across major states in Nigeria while it has in the past years built a brand name and brand value that delivers results for the average customer who has experienced its products with a commitment to help its customers live well.