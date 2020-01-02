Renew Your Support to Gov, Media Aide Urges Bauchi Citizens

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to the Bauchi State Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, has requested citizens of the state irrespective of their ethno- religious and political differences to renew their support to the Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s administration in order to reap dividends of democracy.

Gidado, who made the request yesterday in a New Year message to the people of the state, said the governor has demonstrated enough commitment to duty to justify the electorates’ confidence in him.

He said that Mohammed has flagged off more than N5 billion roads construction and rehabilitation projects in the state capital.

The projects include the constructions of Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road Bye-Pas; Sabon Kaura to Jos Road Bye-Pass; rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Market Road as well as Yakubun Bauchi Quarters Road.

According to him, the governor recently flagged off the construction of Hospital Road to Jama’are, Azare Bye-Pass and the Tafawa Balewa Road to Jama’are, Shira Road at the cost of N1 billion.

He also said that the governor flagged off the construction of the 16.2 kilometer Sade to Akuyam Road that linked Dazaro and Misau Local Government Areas, which was awarded at the cost of over N3 billion. The road, according to the SSA, has been on the drawing board since 1981.

Other road projects include the construction of the road linking Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state at the cost of over N8 billion, which was designed to have a lenght of 58.4 kilometers with total width of 10.3 meters.

He noted that the governor had released 50 percent of the money for all the road projects awarded to facilitate their timely completion since road construction is in line with the policy thrust of his administration of providing infrastructure that have direct bearing on the lives of the teeming populace.

Gidado also said that Mohammed flagged off the disbursement of N500,000 to each of the 1,320 schools in five Local Government Areas of state who were the beneficiaries of the 2019 Schools Improvement Project grants by the World Bank.

In addition, the state government has secured the award of $3 million for the implementation of Better Education Service Delivery for All, which is a federal government project.

He recalled that at the launching of the programme at Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state, the governor disclosed that already N53,056,200 has been approved for the provision of teaching and learning materials.

The media aide also said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is supporting the state government with N600 million for the provision of learning materials for primary school pupils and the implementation of Teacher Management Information System while federal government has approved N5 billion as the 2019 Universal Basic Education Intervention Programme for Bauchi State to compliment the efforts of the present administration in addressing the challenges facing education sector.