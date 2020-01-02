Ndidi, Iheanacho on Duty as Leicester Claim all Three Points against Newcastle

PREMIERSHIP

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho began the New Year on a clean slate, claiming the first three points on offer for Leicester City.

Ndidi in particular provided an assist as Leicester City handed Newcastle 3-0 defeat on New Year day clash at St James’ Park.

Ndidi wired the pass to Hamza Choudhury to make it three unreplied goals for the Foxes barely three minutes to end the game.

Iheanacho was once again in Leicester’s starting line up before going off for Demarai Gray on 63rd minute.

Ayoze Perez fired the opener for Leicester on 36 minutes, following a careless back pass from a Newcastle defender.

Another poor clear out from the back saw Leicester capitalise again and went two goals up on 39 minutes through James Maddison.

While the game was Ndidi’s 20th league appearance, Iheanacho featured in his fifth outing.

The win keeps Leicester rooted to the second spot of the English Premier League behind Liverpool on 45 points.

Elsewhere at St Mary’s, Southampton continues their revival following their hard fought 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Ings was the hero as his 17th minute superb strike, made it three wins for Southampton in their last four league games with one draw.

Spurs suffered a huge injury blow as Harry Kane went off holding his hamstring in the 75th minute.

The North London side are now sixth on 30 points with Southampton on 11th and with 25 points.

And at Vicarage Road, Nigerian forward Isaac Success was an unused substitute in 10-man Watford’s 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Success has only made four league appearances for Watford this season.

Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored on 30th and 49th minutes respectively to put Watford 2-0.

On the hour mark, Wolves pulled a goal back off Pedro Neto.

In the 70th minute, Watford were reduced to 10 men after Christian Kabasele was shown a straight red card, for stopping a Wolves player who was goal-bound.

Watford are now unbeaten in four league games, securing three wins and one draw.

Despite the win Watford are 19th on 19 points while Wolves have now lost two straight league games, after losing to Liverpool before facing Watford.