Katsina to Begin Payment of N30,000 Minimum Wage

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Government has said it would commence the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage and its consequential adjustments for workers in the state in January 2020.

This was as a result of agreement reached at the end of the committee of the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council on December, 31 2019 after a closed-door meeting that lasted for more than seven hours.

The agreement letter jointly signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman Negotiating Committee, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa; the Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, Hussaini Hamisu; state Head of Service, Idris Tune; and issued to THISDAY yesterday, outlined the salary per cent of each worker in the state.

The letter indicated the categories of the increment as: GLO1 – 60.8 per cent; GL02 – 60.98 per cent; GL03 – 62.8 per cent; GL04 – 60.59 per cent; GL05 – 60.61 per cent; GL06 – 32.63 per cent; GL07 – 13.2 per cent; GL08 to 9 -10 per cent; GL10 to14 – eight per cent; and GL15 to17 – four per cent.

“The implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment of new salaries is to commence in January 2020,” the letter said.

Other highlights of the new wage agreement as enshrined in the letter included: raising of a committee involving labour to assist government in rejuvenating revenue drive to enhance the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and improve efficiency and productive at the third tier of government.

Reacting to the signing of the new minimum wage in a telephone chat with THISDAY, the state NLC Chairman Hussaini Hamisu, said the union has accepted the new salary structure and would work for its actualisation.

He said: “We have agreed and we have signed that agreement. We looked at all the indices provided and also considered the realities on ground and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubts that we must work towards the growth and development of the state.”