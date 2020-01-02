Group Trains Undergraduates on Advanced ICT in Anambra Community

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths and other undergraduates in Okija community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have been trained on Advanced skills in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The training, which was sponsored by an elite club in the community known as Okija In-Home Club, included packages like Google doc, WordPress, frontend, backend and digital marketing.

President of the club, Mr. Romanus Igboekwe during a symposium and certificate presentation ceremony, said the aim of the training was to give the youths in the area the chance to key into the opportunities presented by ICT to better their lives.

Twenty-three out of the over 40 youths who successfully graduated from the programme, were during the ceremony, presented with certificates, while the club urged them to build on the knowledge they acquired, to use the ICT sector as a launch-pad for success.

Igboekwe said the club has been consistently training youths of the community as part of its contributions to the growth of its indigenes, just as it has for over five years sponsored the payment of Senior School Certificate Examination for brilliant indigent students.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Akachukwu Nwankpo, who is a former aide to former President Goodluck Johnathan, described

ICT as very fundamental.

“Last year, I mentioned that it is something that is worthy. I have been here and have gone from village to village and there is a serious drift of the kind of discourse we should have here.

“But I believe that with trainings like these, the orientation among youths of the community will change.”