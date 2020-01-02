Gombe PDP Vows to Resist APC’s Discrimination against It

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has vowed that it would continue to grow stronger and popular despite the discrimination against it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP had sought to use the state-owned Gombe International Hotel for its enlarged meeting but was allegedly denied the use of the public facility at the last-minute, based on the orders of Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya.

The meeting was convened by a former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Binta Bello, who represented Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency.

She had brought together all those that made up the cabinet in the administration of the immediate past Governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, among many other chieftains of the party in the Northeast. The event was held at the party’s secretariat after the failed bid to secure the International Hotel.

Speaking at the event, Bello said, the APC led-government was afraid of the popularity of the PDP because the PDP laid the foundation for the development of Gombe State for 16 years.

According to her, the idea behind calling the members together was for them to understand and encourage each other as well as show the world that PDP is fully on ground in the state.

“We are fully on ground in all nooks and crannies of Gombe State; we don’t know any other party than PDP and we are going to make meaningful opposition because we taught them politics,” she said.

The state party chairman, Mr. Joel Jagafa, who was among many others that spoke at the event, thanked the members for sticking with the PDP despite the party’s loss in the 2019 election.

He said PDP remains the backbone of development in the state and challenged anyone to come out and say the contrary.

In his address, the immediate past Governor of the State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Charles Iliya, urged members to remain united.

While expressing optimism that the PDP will bounce back to victory in 2023, Dankwambo urged members to make meaningful contributions for the party and not just to contest election only.