Ganduje Pays N30,600 as Minimum Wage in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

In fulfilment of its earlier assurance to pay workers the new minimum wage, workers of Kano State Government have started receiving the new salary package of N30,600.

The government, in a statement by Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, and made available to THISDAY in Kano Kano wednesday, noted that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had, right from the commencement of negotiation between the federal government and organised labour, indicated his administration’s readiness to pay the restructured minimum wage.

With this development, the statement added, workers in the state have been smiling home with their new pay from their respective banks.

Garba assured that based on the agreement reached between the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), arrears of April–November 2019 would be paid in instalments over time. The commissioner, therefore, appealed to civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties so as to improve service delivery.

He also called on workers, particularly those in the revenue generating entities to make extra effort by ensuring that taxable individuals and corporate entities always pay their dues so that government continue its laudable development programmes for the teeming populace.