DSS Disclaims Allegations of Detaining Activists

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) wednesday denied reports that two activists, Agba Jalingo and Abubakar Idris, were in its custody.

It said contrary to media reports the duo was not held in any of its detention facilities.

A statement issued by DSS said the claims that they were detained by DSS were unfounded.

The statement signed by spokesman of the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the publications were a campaign of calumny designed to undermine the service.

“These allegations, to say the least, are spurious and can only be taken for what they are – deliberate and subversive campaigns of calumny to undermine the service and cast it in bad light before the public”, it said.

“For the sake of emphasis, the service has no reasons to deny its arrest and detention of suspects if actually it carried out operations during which such persons were arrested.

“It is not out of place for security and law enforcement agencies to arrest and detain law breakers or those suspected to be. The arrest and detention of suspects are procedural and undergo continuous review.

“In certain conditions, some are routinely questioned and released while others are granted administrative bail. Some who are still under investigation or already undergoing prosecution are held on the basis of court orders.

“Suspect handling is a critical aspect of the service’s responsibility and this is taken seriously without any form of compromise. It diligently carries out this function in strict compliance with the criminal justice administration system and intelligence governance procedures absolutely necessary for consolidating democratic ideals in Nigeria.”