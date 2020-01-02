CEOs, Executive Staff Handle Deliveries at Konga

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has gone a long way to spread festive cheer among its teeming customers. To this end, Konga’s co-Chief Executive Officers, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh and Nick Imudia; as well as other Management Executives of the company have personally handled deliveries to customers in various locations.

Among the locations visited weremLekki, Victoria Island, Gbagada, Ikeja, Apapa, Ikotun, Ikoyi, Surulere, Ipaja, Yaba, Sango, Mowe, among others.

The process saw the entire management of the Konga Group deliver products directly to customers. The gesture was conceived as a means of appreciating the entire Konga customer base for its patronage throughout the year. Equally important, Konga had seized on the idea to further appreciate customers for the “most successful” Black Friday sales ever; as well as wish them a Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, the process was led by co-CEOs Prince Ekeh and Imudia as well as Head of Logistics, Emmanuel Ekuma. Other management team members who handled deliveries include Vice President, KongaPay, Joshua Fatoye; Head of Finance, Emmanuel Ekwedike; Vice President, Konga Retail, Kalu Johnson; Vice President, e-Commerce, Dave Omoregie; Vice President, Konga Travel, Eric Nana and Vice President, Operations, Kenny Oriola, among others.

‘‘At Konga, the customer remains the king,’’ disclosed co-CEO, Imudia. ‘‘Our loyal customers have remained central to our many successes this year. In 2019, we had the most successful Konga Yakata – our own version of the popular Black Friday sales. This is in addition to significant growth witnessed in various areas of the business including subsidiaries such as Konga Travel.

‘‘Therefore, we considered it very essential for us to show our appreciation to our customers. One of the initiatives we decided on was for the entire management team of Konga to call up randomly selected customers and deliver their product orders directly. Also, it was a way of personally wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

“Acquired by the foremost technology conglomerate, the Zinox Group, in January 2018; Konga has enjoyed a remarkable transformation and hugely successful 2019which has seen it occupy leadership of Nigeria’s e-commerce space. In addition to major rollouts which have grown its physical store presence to more than 30 nationwide; Konga has also made critical infrastructural investments with the set-up of major regional warehousing facilities.

In addition, it has recorded significant adoption of its payment platform KongaPay which recently added ATM card-less and USSD features. Also enjoying huge traction is K-Xpress, Konga’s in-house logistics company which has proven its capacity in handling last-mile and same day delivery to the company’s customers; while also resolving the logistics pain-points of external customers,” Imudia said.