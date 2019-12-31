Jose Foundation Plans Summit on Environmental Risks

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Internationally acclaimed Non-Governmental Organisation and intervention group, Jose Foundation, has revealed plans to organise a 2-day summit on Sustainable Development, Environmental Risk and Reputation in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) performance in Abuja.

President of Jose Foundation, Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, made this revelation recently in London after signing an MOU with Former British Diplomat Dr. Andrea Charles-Fidelis, the New Director of Communications for the Violent Crime Prevention Board UK, in London.

According to Abhulimhen, “Our objective is to raise awareness on the prevailing situation in our country and call on stakeholders to act and act promptly. We intend to highlight the prevailing causes and how we can work together for a Safe Society.

“Our team of experts from the United Kingdom Led by Dr Linda Spedding, International Lawyer and Advisor will put the 2 Days Summit together for best practice.”

He added that “the conference concept is on Sustainable Development, Environmental Risk and Reputation issues that considers also the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It has been said that the SDGs is a good roadmap for our investment process and one that can “align companies, investors and society. This involves proper risk management, due diligence and governance in relation to organisations, projects and investments.”

The discussion will cover the practical implementation of these goals and values such as the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) covenant for pension funds, which would also involve government and societal organisations.

Another is the agreement, for “international corporate social responsibility” (IMVO),which is aimed at improving co-ordination and the exchange of expertise between pension funds, which should result in shared definitions and standards, according to the federation.

Ethics and sustainable development will be a further topic and workshops and breakout sessions will be available to achieve some practical outcomes. Naming and shaming will be a tool to achieve best practice and improve reputation risk management.

Expected at the event are ministries, government agencies and corporate companies.