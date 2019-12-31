Gbajabiamila: Having Witnessed Peaceful 2019 Elections, 2020 will Be Better

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that having witnessed the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election, he is sure 2020 will be better for Nigerians.

Though, Gbajabiamila’s claim contradicted the report of both international and local observers that decried widespread violence, bloodshed and rigging that characterised the last general election and the two off season elections in Bayesla and Kogi States, the Speaker in his New Year message Tuesday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, felicitated however with Nigerians for witnessing the end of 2019 and marking the beginning of the new year, 2020.

According to him, “2019 was remarkable in Nigeria’s history having witnessed the general election peacefully, 2020 would be better for the citizens.

“It’s just like yesterday that we ushered in the year 2019, and in a matter of hours, we will usher another year, 2020. In all, we should thank our Creator for seeing us through the outgoing year and allowing us to see the New Year.”

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians should unite more against the challenges facing the country, stressing that the resolve to remain together as a people should be unshakeable.

He added that Nigerians cannot relent in prayers for continuous peaceful coexistence, stressing that as an optimist, he has a strong belief that 2020 would be better for the country in all ramifications.

“Let’s not despair. Let’s keep hope alive and God Almighty will see us through. At this moment of celebrations, I join millions of Nigerians to wish my compatriots a prosperous new year,” Gbajabiamila said.