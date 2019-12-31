Abuja Robbery: Police Parade Bank Worker, Other Suspects

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has paraded four armed robbery suspects involved in the robbery of the Mpape branch of the First Bank of Nigeria PLC on December 28.

The suspects, Larry Ehizo, 30, Timothy Joe, 21, Princewill Obinna and Elijah David, are presently undergoing interrogation.

The suspects were outgunned and arrested by a combined team of the police and the military in a daring robbery operation.

Parading the suspects, the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said one of the suspects and staff of the bank, Ehizo, collaborated with the robbers, drove them into the bank and led them to the banking hall.

The bank staffer also provided the robbers black clothes to cover their faces in a bid to evade identification.

Items recovered from them include four locally made pistols, two cutlasses, two daggers, one axe, one plier, one saw blade, a Peugeot 206 with registration number SBG 752FP.

Ciroma said efforts were on to track other fleeing suspects.