Deal with Terrorists Decisively, Buratai Charges Troops

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, weekend charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to deal decisively with terrorists by fighting them day and night in order to contain the war against insurgency in the North-east.

The Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) last week executed 11 captives on Christmas eve, mostly Christians, in what it said was a revenge for the death of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had also explained its careful approach in the case of hostages in order to ensure their safety as against launching strikes against them.

Speaking during a visit to troops deployed in Madagali, Adamawa State, Buratai urged them not to give the terrorists any breathing space and maintain the sustained onslaught against them.

“Do not give them any breathing space. That means you must go out at all times, day and night, whether rain or sun shine and make sure you deal with them.

“These criminals want to balkanise our country and we must not allow it. You have done great and I want to commend you for standing firm against all the criminals whatever name they called themselves whether Boko Haram, ISWAP or bandits,” he said.

Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry and assured them that their welfare package and barrack accommodation for their families would be improved upon in 2020 in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

“I am glad to be here with you because this is one of the areas that have been quite strategic in the operation of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

“Be rest assured that we will do everything possible to improve on them to make them more conducive”, he said.

The Army chief further said: “this is the job and you must do it at all times and I assure you that we will not leave you behind, we will carry you along,”

“Schools will also be improved upon and you are very much aware of the improvement in the schools like command secondary schools and command children schools”.