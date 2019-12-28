Rodgers Hails Ndidi’s Performance against Liverpool

In spite of Leicester City pummelled 4-0 by Liverpool on Boxing Day Premier League fixture, Foxes manager, Brendan Rodgers has lavished praise on Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi was the shining light and post a decent performance for the Foxes who were totally outclassed and taken apart by the Reds.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and additional tallies from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold condemned the hosts to their fourth loss of the campaign.

Speaking after the game, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers reserved special praise for the Nigeria international midfielder despite the huge loss to the world champions

“We couldn’t really feed Jamie with any pass or any quality of pass, so that’s the big frustration of the evening.

“Wilfred Ndidi was fantastic throughout – fighting, running, working, getting on the ball – but we just didn’t have long enough periods with it.

“So like I said when you don’t against a top team, like I said before they are world champions and of course it becomes difficult for you.”

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was not in the matchday squad.

Ndidi is one of the most influential players at Leicester City, so much so that he has started all but one of their games in the Premier League.

‘’All we try to do is make it clear what his function is in the team. It’s a job that may seem a simple job but he does it so effectively,’’ Rodgers was quoted as saying.

‘’He has to win the ball and give it, simple as that. I tell him he doesn’t need to be in the box shooting, that’s not his job.

‘’Just look after the other two boys in front of you, and just control the space in front of the centre-halves and he does that so, so well.

‘’We’re trying to improve him in that position because you’re going to be on the ball a lot. You’ve got to serve it, serve it over 10 or 15 metres.’’

Ndidi has been named Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and has been nominated again for the award this term.