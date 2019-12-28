One Dies, Ebonyi Hospital Shut over Lassa Fever Outbreak

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The outbreak of Lassa Fever has reportedly killed one Ephraim Ogaranya who was admitted at St. Vincent Hospital, Igbeagu in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The victim was said to have been admitted with his sibling, Uchechi Ogaranya at the hospital but the sudden death of Ephraim made him to be transferred to the South East Virology Centre in Abakaliki for further treatment.

The two siblings were suspected to be infected by the dreaded Lassa Fever in the area.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi has shut down the hospital with immediate effect.

The governor also directed that all the patients and staff of the said hospital were to submit themselves to the virology centre at Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze, the governor placed precautionary measures on further escalation of the outbreak.

“The governor directed that all the family members and close relatives of the above be quarantined at the South East Virology Centre, Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

“Also, Governor Umahi has directed that the Ministry of Health under the watch of the Commissioner for Health in conjunction with the Staff of Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki to immediately address all issues relating to the Lassa fever outbreak including comprehensive examination of all suspects and cleanup of St. Vincent Hospital.

Place precautionary announcement in all media houses in the state on preventive measures of Lassa Fever,” Umahi said.

He further directed that the reports of progress of the actions of the above directives get to him every two hours.