HealthPlus Celebrates 20th Anniversary

HealthPlus Pharmacy has celebrated its 20th anniversary as part of efforts to mark the organisation’s success story in the healthcare delivery business.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary celebration in Lagos recently with the theme: ‘An evening of Inspiration and Gratitude’, the Chief Executive Officer, HealthPlus Limited, Mrs. Bukky George, said the celebration of the 20th anniversary is a time to reflect on what has made the organisation the most highly regarded community pharmacy in the country.

She stated that as an organisation, HealthPlus has distinguished itself from inception by protecting the integrity of its supply chain through strong partnerships with trusted suppliers; self-regulating according to world-class standards; attracting, retaining and training the best pharmacists and support staff; providing unparalleled customer service and value-adding pharmacy services through our modern and professional stores.

She added that from the organisation’s humble beginnings in an 18sqm space with four employees, today against all odds, “we have successfully raised the bar in community pharmacy practice.”

According to her, “We have become a household name and the gold standard of our industry, serving millions of customers through our 90 stores in 11 states, with 800 employees making us the largest employer of pharmacists in Nigeria. Our robust structure and management team is second to none. Our efforts have been rewarded with multiple awards for excellence in healthcare and community service.

“Our commitment to excellence is second to none. Our resilience is renowned. We not only inspire our peers in healthcare, we inspire enterprises and individuals across Nigeria and beyond. This anniversary therefore provides the opportunity to renew our commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the achievement of even greater milestones. Our best is yet to come.”

She expressed gratitude to God for the vision, provision and miracles over the past two decades “and to members of staff, HealthPlus Champions and HealthPlus Heroes for hard work, relentless commitment to the company’s mission.”

She also appreciated the customers, suppliers, regulators and other stakeholders who keep the company in business.

