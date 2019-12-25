Waltersmith, ISOPADEC Sponsor Electrification of Imo Communities

Henry Onyeka

Nigeria’s leading integrated energy company, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, in conjunction with the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), has kicked off the first ever electrification project for all six communities.

The communities, which are made up of Umuapu, Obite, Ochia, Awarra, Assa and Obile, have never been connected to the national grid.

The project, which is valued at N460 million, is being funded jointly by Waltersmith and ISOPADEC.

Speaking at the project’s flag-off ceremony on December 16, Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, commended Waltersmith for partnering the state government and for its immense contributions in the state.

Ihedioha further assured the communities of government’s willingness to bring development to the rural areas.

He said the electrification project was a fulfillment of his promise to utilise the proceeds of 13 per cent derivation funds mainly for the development of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas general and the oil producing communities in particular.

According to a statement issued by Waltersmith Petroman, the company said it was proud to be an equity partner in the project as it is a symbol of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and its commitment to bring tangible benefits close to the communities for sustainable growth and development in its areas of operations.

At the kick-off ceremony, visibly elated members of the communities were full of praise for the project, stating that the provision of electricity was a dream come true and would open up job opportunities and build local capacity.