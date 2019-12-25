THISDAY MD Loses Mum

With thanksgiving to God for a life of grace, the family of the late Chief Lawrence Olaitan Bello of Ayetoro Gbede, Kogi State has announced the passage of their wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs Julianah Ibimawu Lawrence, in the evening of Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 86.

Born in Odolu Kabba, Kogi State on August 18, 1933, the deceased touched many lives in the community with her life of generosity, kindness and self-sacrifice.

She is survived by five children – Mrs Victoria Bosede Ogunbiyi, Commodore Ayo Bello-Odofin (rtd), Mr. Eniola Bello (Managing Director, THISDAY Newspaper), Mrs Olabisi SamVictor, and Mr. Olaofe Odofin, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial arrangement will be announced by the family.