Five Die in Niger Road Accident on Christmas Eve

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger said five people died on Tuesday in an accident in Bonu village along Lambata-Minna road of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Minna that the accident involved a Sharon wagon with registration number: MNA 320 XA and a wagon Golf with registration number: GWA 812 FM.

“The accident involved 21 people; eight male adults; four female adults; five female children and four male children,” Dagwa said.

He said eight of the passengers were injured – four female adults and four female children out of whom five died – four male adults and one female child.

“Those that sustained injuries were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gawu, for treatment.

“All the five corpses have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue,” he said.

The sector commander also disclosed that money totaling about N15,000 was recovered from the victims.

He attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

Dagwa urged road users to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes.