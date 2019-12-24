Huawei Visits IDP Camps, Donates Welfare Resources

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has visited two camps for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) — the Area 1 IDP and New Kunchingoro IDP camps respectively — in Abuja, Nigeria.

In a statement by the firm, it donated welfare resources to ensure those at the camps experience better quality of living especially during this season of festivities.

At the New Kunchingoro IDP Camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu, the Vice-Chairman and Mrs. Auntie Hanatu, the Women Coordinator, both acknowledged that they had never received this many welfare materials since the inception of the camp in 2014.

The welfare resources included solar lanterns, sanitary pads, clothes, food stuff (bags of rice, noodles, biscuits) and many more.

The Vice-Chairman, New Kunchingoro, IDP camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu, said: “Everybody is happy as you can see on the faces of the women, children, young men and elderly men. We still cannot believe a global company like Huawei, known all over the world will remember a small IDP camp like this somewhere in the North-central of Nigeria. We are truly grateful.”

In a goodwill message to the camps, Mr. Kelvin Yangyang, the Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, related the heart of the company on organizing such a CSR programme.

He said in his speech: “It is a great delight to be with you today to share in this season of love. Huawei believes in the quality of life of every Nigerian, young or old, male or female and this is another opportunity for us to give back to the Nigerian society which we undertake with joy and gratitude. We know as long as there is life, there is hope. There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.

“Huawei has been operating in Nigeria for 20 years and we can say that Nigeria is a great country filled with many potentials. We love the Nigerian people and we are happy to always give back through Corporate Social Responsibility programmes such as this.”

Representing the chairman of the Area 1 IDP camp, Mr. Umar Ali, the Camp Provost, expressed gratitude to Huawei, saying: “We say big thank you to Huawei Technologies for all these.”

Mrs. Liatu Ayuba, the Women Coordinator, led the women in songs to express thanks to the company for remembering their IDP camp. She also led prayers to express their sincere thanks.

Speaking in a media interview about other initiatives of the company, Yangyang said: “Asides donating charity items, Huawei in Nigeria is privileged to have contributed to the growth of ICT in Nigeria through skills and knowledge transfer initiatives, capacity building programmes, partnerships with other private and public organisations.”