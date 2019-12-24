Christmas: Obaseki preaches love, assures hope for a better Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to show love and reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, as they mark the Christmas celebration.

In a statement, the governor said, “On behalf of the government of Edo State, I rejoice with all Edo people, at home and in the diaspora as well as residents, as we celebrate Christmas.

“Christmas season is an auspicious occasion to show love and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth we are commemorating.”

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives and neighbours, I enjoin you to spread the message of oneness, love, generosity and hope for greater things as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“As a government, we are grateful to all Edo people and residents who have stood by us in our pursuit of a united and prosperous state, where we all can realise our dreams,” he added.