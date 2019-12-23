Northern Elders Set Up Committee to Reconcile Ganduje, Sanusi

•Abdulsalami Abubakar heads 10-man team

Ibrahim Mohammed

Saying the brewing crisis between Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, could degenerate into serious tension that could disrupt the peace and security of the state and its neighbours, a group of Northern elders have constituted a committee to reconcile the two.

The committee made up of 10 members is headed by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), with a former Head of Service, Dr. Adamu Fika, as secretary.

A statement by Fika and made available to THISDAY yesterday named Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State) and Aminu Masari (Katsina State) as members.

Others listed as peacemakers are Gen. Muhammadu Wushishi, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim SAN, Senator Dalhatu Tafida, Dr. Umar Mutallab, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh.

The committee, which he said had made initial contacts with the Kano State governor and the emir are, according to him, working with the understanding and cooperation of the federal government.

Fika said Ganduje and Sanusi had undertaken to refrain from taking further actions that could exacerbate the dispute, adding that both had also committed to restraining their supporters from fueling the crisis until the committee ends its peacemaking efforts.

“We call on everyone to harken to this call,” he pleaded in the statement.

The hostility between the governor and the emir blew open earlier in the year when in a move believed to be targeted at weakening the influence of Sanusi, Ganduje signed the Kano State Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment 2019 bill into law in May.

The law decentralized the Kano Emirate, creating four new emirates, including Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

But Ganduje explained that the creation was not intended to diminish Sanusi but to reduce the burden on the old emirate.

Dissatisfied, Sanusi approached the court for relief and the Kano High Court on November 21 annulled the new emirates on the ground that the state government skipped due process.

Ganduje after expressing its displeasure at the court judgment went back to the drawing board, submitted a fresh bill on the matter to the state House of Assembly, which passed it and was signed into law by the governor on December 5.

Again, Sanusi returned to court and obtained an order restraining Ganduje from implementing the fresh law.

At the weekend, the hostility worsened as the governor announced he had in his possession a petition demanding the deposition of the Emir of Kano.