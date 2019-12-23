Fidelity Bank Rewards Loyal Customers

Hamid Ayodeji

Fidelity Bank Plc has once more rewarded its customers with cash and other consolation prizes in its ongoing ‘Get Alert in Millions’ (GAIM) season four promo.

The Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented at the event by the Regional Bank Head, Yaba Surulere Region, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chetachi Ezenagu, during the presentation of the cash and consolation prizes to the winners in Lagos, at the weekend, said the campaign was also aimed at improving the living standard among its customers.

He also said the initiative was also part of efforts to drive financial inclusion.

According to him, “within the axis of Lagos we have presented four cash wins of N3 million; N2 million; and N1 million naira which amounted to N6 million, alongside consolation prizes such as, generator, fridge, and television.”

He added: “We are also delighted with the fact that as promised, this is the ninth promo being conducted by the bank in the last twelve years.”

“Customers still stand a chance to participate in this promo and become millionaires and we have made the procedure simple. All that is required of the customer is to have an already existing account with Fidelity Bank, or open a new account and save up. The more you save the higher your chances of becoming a millionaire.”