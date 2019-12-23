Enugu State Inaugurates Agency to Regulate Outdoor Advertising

Raheem Akingbolu

The Enugu State Government has taken measures to regulate and sanitise the chaotic outdoor advertising regime in the state creation and inauguration of a new agency known as Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency in Enugu State.

Designed in the mould of the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), the Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency of Enugu State will be the first of its kind in the South East and South South stated and is envisioned to bring order and restore beauty to the skylines of Enugu State.

Speaking shortly after he was inaugurated, General Manager of the new Agency, Ike Ezugwu, lamented the poor state of out-of-home advertising in the state and expressed his commitment to not only restoring order but also to ensure the 17 local government areas in the state maximise the revenue opportunities inherent in a well organized outdoor regime.

Ezugwu said it was in the interest of the entire advertising industry for the practice to be better regulated adding that the current chaotic nature of the industry diminishes the values that should have been available for professionals.

“I thank His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for fining me and the entire members of the board worthy for this assignment. It is important to note that it can no longer be business as usual in the out-of-home industry here in the state. The situation where someone wakes up and erects a signage of his choice at a place he also chooses has to come to an end. Our governor has always stressed the important of a beautiful Enugu and one of the planks to achieving this is a well structured outdoor practice,” the new GM stated.

Earlier in his speech while inaugurating the board, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by the Secretary to the Government of Enugu State, Prof Simon Ortuanya, charged the new agency to be above board and strive to achieve excellence in line with the State Government’s drive to sustain the beauty and status of Enugu as the hospitality of the South East and South South of Nigeria.

Ugwuanyi while reading the terms of reference of the new agency reminded the board members of the importance of remaining above board and operating to the highest standards of probity and diligence, assuring them of the support of the State Government in ensuring success.

Also speaking, Commissioner for the Environment, Enugu State, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga advised the board to make stakeholder engagement and consultations a critical tactical engagement tool and called on the general public to extend their cooperation to the new agency in the successful discharge of their duties.

Barr. Edeoga, whose Ministry supervises the new agency, stressed the importance of the new agency to the State government and expressed the believe that with the quality of men in the board, the agency was going to be very successful.

“This agency is the governor’s baby. It is his initiative and you must ensure that you deliver on that vision for the good of the state and our people,” the Commissioner said.

Also on the board of the new agency include Barr. Peter Okonkwo, Commissioner for Local Government, Mr. Ike Onuh, representing the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON); representatives of the Outdoor Advertisers Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and the chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.