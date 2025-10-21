LASAA Hosts Legislative Delegation, Vows Commitment to Visual Order, Safety

Oriarehu Bonny

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Fatiu Akiolu has reiterated the agency’s commitment to visual order and safety in the state.

He stated this when he welcomed a high-powered delegation from the house committee on environment of the Lagos State House of Assembly, led by its Chairman, Honourable Shabi Rasheed Adekola.

The visit served as a statutory oversight function, providing a critical platform for detailed engagement on the agency’s performance and regulatory adherence.

The LASAA management team, headed by Akiolu, engaged the Committee in extensive discussions that spanned the agency’s activities, its performance metrics and compliance with regulatory responsibilities. The meeting fostered productive conversations focusing on strategic policies and ongoing projects aimed at developing an organised, safe and visually appealing outdoor advertising space across the state.

Akiolu seized the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the Committee for their time, unwavering support and valuable guidance.

“We are deeply committed to upholding best practices in outdoor advertising regulation,” Prince Akiolu stated. “LASAA’s mission is to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development of Lagos State’s visual environment, a goal we pursue rigorously for the benefit of all residents and visitors.”

In his remarks, Honourable Shabi Rasheed Adekola delivered a glowing assessment of LASAA’s operational efficiency. He particularly praised the agency’s efforts in maintaining a cleaner and safer Lagos through effective signage control and regulation under Prince Akiolu’s leadership.

He underscored the non-negotiable need for sustained cooperation between the legislature and all government agencies to guarantee efficient service delivery and accountability.

“We recognise LASAA’s vital role in keeping Lagos clean and safe,” Honourable Adekola stated. “This partnership between the legislature and government agencies is essential for ensuring service delivery and accountability that aligns perfectly with the agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”