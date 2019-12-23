BEDC to Partner Embedded Power Generation Companies

In a bid to improve the amount and quality of power being supplied to customers, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) is seeking to engage with power generation companies (Gencos) within and outside Nigeria specialising in embedded generation in order to achieve its objectives.

According to the management of the company in a statement, BEDC desires to partner such companies that are willing to build, operate and evacuate power lines (11KV or 33KV) from their facilities to BEDC’s designated take-off points.

It stated: “This invitation is open to existing generation companies within BEDC’s franchise areas and those operators with genuine intention to site their generating facilities within our franchise area which covers Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States in Nigeria.”

BEDC explained that for the purpose of Expression of Interest (EoI), the sites were divided into lots as follows: Lot A Asaba; Lot B Warri; Lot C Benin; Lot D Akure; Lot E Okitipupa, and Lot F Ado Ekiti, with all having various sub areas.

It added that each stated Lot location would be parceled into sub-areas under the Lot, and interest expression and bid will be based on these sub areas.

Among the preliminary requirements listed by BEDC for submitting the proposal are: ‘that the minimum capacity of power generation shall not be less than 5 megawatts (MW) and that the minimum power availability from the plant shall be above 90 per cent’.

The point of take-off, according to BEDC, shall be at 33KV or at 11KV voltage level, while the substation up to the grid level shall be required to be maintained by the respective party i.e. up to the 3KV or 11KV feeder (from power plant to linking point of BEDC network).

BEDC explained that the measure was aimed at solving the problem of power supply in some of its franchise states as the power generation companies are expected to produce power through embedded generation/off national grid to augment shortfall from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The initiative, BEDC argued, would permanently improve power supply in such locations within the shortest possible time

“We implore our customers to note that the power sector improvement process is a journey and not a race, and that with your collective support by prompt payment of bills and honoring of your obligations, we will all get to our desired destination faster while all participants shall benefit from better power supply,” BEDC said further.