13 Years After, Akwa Ibom Secures Investor for Science Park

Okon Bassey in Uyo

About 13 years after the conception of the Ibom Science Park, the Akwa Ibom State Government has finally secured a foreign investor to develop the park now called Ibom Blue Sea Science and Technology Park.

The flag-off of the reconstruction of the Park located at the Uyo Village road, Uyo was recently undertaken by the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel. The proposed Ibom Blue Sea Science and Technology Park, which is to be funded by a consortium of Chinese investors, will comprise a Power Plant, Technical University, Vocational Training Base and a High -Tech Building Materials Plant.

The China Blue Sea International Holdings now handling the development of the Park was expected to invest about 500 million Euros in the project which will comprise international complexes using the smart city approach.

Speaking on the project, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Mr. Chu Mac Ming, lauded the existing mutual diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China and extoled Akwa Ibom State government for revisiting the Science Park project.

Ming, emphasised the readiness of his home government to partner with the State in the development of the economy and directed China Blue Sea International Holdings to deliver the project as schedule and in high quality.

“I require that the Chinese company will finish this project and deliver the project in due time and in high quality, that is a requirement, that is not a request. We must ensure the quality, we must ensure the efficiency.” he stated.

The Chairman, China Blue Sea International Holdings, Mr. Chen Xuewen, praised Governor Emmanuel for his business acumen, stating that Akwa Ibom is a veritable environment for economic transformation which will engender small and medium scale entrepreneurial growth.

Speaking on the topic, “Let Technology Build the Future”, Xuewem said the flag-off of the project marks the starting point of its successful completion.

He thanked the state government for giving them the opportunity to contribute to the industrial growth of the state, adding that the Science and Technology Park would aid in the training of youths in various aspect of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Governor Emmanuel had assured that the proposed Ibom Blue Sea Science and Technology Park will open a window of opportunities that would create employment for the teeming youths and aid in the industrialisation of the state.

The Governor called on foreign investors to explore the vast business opportunities in the state, assuring that they will have excellent return on their investments; and called on the youths to take advantage of the project to create wealth through their creativity.