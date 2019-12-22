That Tinubu, Atiku Chance Meeting

Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and one of the national leaders of the APC, Bola Tinubu, met recently at the International Airport, Abuja, in what was described as a chance meeting by Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, when he shared their pictures together online.

The impression was that the meeting was sheer happenstance, which is of course possible, but that accidental meeting is capable of birthing what neither of them had pondered pre the meeting.

These aren’t just politicians, they are political heavyweights, who not only have their eyes on the nation’s number one seat, but had also worked together for the same cause in time past. Politicians at their level do not miss opportunities, not when they both know their ambition is realizable only through consensus building.

This is why any close watcher of events must pay detailed attention to these two especially, now that the race to 2023 took off about the same time that the 2019 mandate was inaugurated. With shrewd politicians, there’s no chance meeting; everything happens for a reason and that encounter would not be different, evidently.