Afternoon Tea in Lagos at Seattle Residences

Demola Ojo

“There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea,” said British-American author Henry James, considered by many to be among the greatest novelists in the English language.

This is just one reason why the Seattle Residences and Spa, one of the most beautifully situated properties in Lagos, has added this quintessential English custom to its offerings.

To launch the afternoon tea service last Sunday, Seattle Residences invited Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye of House of Tara Cosmetics, to curate a guest list of 15 friends and women she admires. Mrs. Durotoye took the opportunity to honour Betty Irabor who was recently nominated to the Business of Fashion Class of 2019.

While the custom of drinking tea dates back to the third millennium BC in China and was popularised in England during the 1660s by King Charles II and his wife the Portuguese Infanta Catherine de Braganza, it was not until the mid 19th century that the concept of afternoon tea first appeared in its present form.

Now, one of the most exclusive apartments in Lagos has launched a daily afternoon tea service with a menu that is both original and classy.

Despite its contemporary take on afternoon tea, the Seattle Residences maintains the age-old tradition by ensuring authenticity through the choice of serveware, the selection of tea and the assortment of snacks.

Meant to fill the long gap between lunch and dinner, afternoon tea includes sandwiches, scones, and cakes. At the Seattle Residences, it is served from 12 – 6pm.

The service features a three-tier platter; the bottom tier for an assortment of sandwiches, the middle tier is for traditional scones, and the top tier is for pastries and a selection of treats from luxury retail store, Harrods.

A cursory glance at the menu shows ham and cheese sandwich, salmon on toast, turkey with tomato and lettuce sandwich, and shrimp sandwich.

There’s an assortment of Harrods cookies, a wide range of scones, chocolate brownies and vanilla ice cream with strawberry.

The selection of loose leaf teas includes white peony, strawberry green tea, oolong tea, rooibos tea and chai.